RHP Jorge Lopez won his major league debut Tuesday, beating the Padres in San Diego. Lopez allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out seven and threw 94 pitches, 59 of them strikes.

SS Jean Segura had a double, a homer and three RBIs in three at-bats against Padres RHP Tyson Ross on Tuesday night. Segura is 6-for-14 in his career against Ross with two homers. Segura’s sixth homer of the season was his first since Sept. 17. The three RBIs matched his career high.

2B Scooter Gennett, who went 2-for-4 with a run Tuesday, is hitting .289 (84-for-291) with five home runs and 26 RBIs since being recalled from the minor leagues on June 11. All 18 of his multi-hit games this season have come since he was recalled.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez picked up his 38th save Tuesday by throwing a 1-2-3 ninth inning at San Diego. He has two blown saves in 40 opportunities this year, a 95 percent success rate.

1B Adam Lind had an RBI single in the first inning Tuesday at San Diego. He is hitting .421 (8-for-19) against the Padres this season with five RBIs. With 86 RBIs on the season, he needs one more to match the second-best single-season total of his career.