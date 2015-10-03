RHP Tyler Wagner will get one more chance to earn his first major league victory this season. He gets the start Saturday against the Cubs at Miller Park. The rookie has made two starts this season including a spot start against the Diamondbacks on May 31 and then again on Sept. 26 when he allowed five runs in four innings of a 5-1 loss at St. Louis. Wagner is one of the organization’s top prospects after going 11-5 with a 2.66 ERA in 25 starts this season for Double-A Biloxi.

2B Scooter Gennett led off with a single against Cubs’ ace Jake Arrieta and is now batting .294 with five home runs and 26 RBIs since he was brought back from Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 10. Gennett was sent down to the minors in early after opening the season by batting .159.

RHP Ariel Pena made his final start of the 2015 season and was charged with four runs -- three earned -- on five hits and a pair of walks while striking out a career-high six -- five of those coming in the first two innings. He took his first career loss but was impressive enough over his first six big league appearances to earn consideration for the 2016 starting rotation, manager Craig Counsell said.

LF Khris Davis had two hits, including his team-leading 27th home run of the season Friday in Milwaukee’s 6-1 loss to Chicago. Davis has hits in four of his last five games and has hit 21 of his home runs since the All-Star break, the second-most among all National Leaguers during that stretch. Davis has been a beast this season at Miller Park, where’s he’s batting .301 with 13 doubles two triples and 43 RBIs this season.