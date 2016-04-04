RHP Yhonathan Barrios (sore right shoulder) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on April. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

LHP Will Smith (torn right knee ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

LHP Sean Nolin (strained left elbow) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on April 2. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

OF Rymer Liriano, who sustained facial fractures when hit in the face by a pitch on March 20, was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Saturday. The timetable for his return is unknown.

RHP Corey Knebel (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. The timetable for his return is uncertain.