#US MLB
April 4, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Yhonathan Barrios (sore right shoulder) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on April. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

LHP Will Smith (torn right knee ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

LHP Sean Nolin (strained left elbow) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on April 2. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

OF Rymer Liriano, who sustained facial fractures when hit in the face by a pitch on March 20, was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Saturday. The timetable for his return is unknown.

RHP Corey Knebel (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
