2B Scooter Gennett earned an opening-day start against LHP Madison Bumgarner on the basis of a very successful Cactus League showing and he kept right on going Monday, going 2-for-2 with a walk and a home run -- the first of his career against a left-handed pitcher.

RHP Ariel Pena’s 2016 debut was nothing short of forgettable. The rookie was tagged for five runs on five hits -- including three consecutive home runs -- that allowed the Giants to break open an already-lopsided game in the eighth inning. Pena, who saw limited action with the Brewers last season, was on the opening-day roster for the first time in his career.

LHP Chris Capuano worked a scoreless sixth inning in his return to Milwaukee. Capuano signed with the Brewers as a non-roster player prior to spring training. A starter almost his entire career, Capuano made the switch to relief and pitched well enough in spring (1.35 ERA in 10 appearances) to earn a spot on the Brewers roster.

RHP Matt Garza is still feeling stiffness in his right shoulder and will not make his season debut as scheduled Wednesday, manager Craig Counsell said after the Brewers’ 12-3 opening day loss to the Giants. Garza experienced discomfort and was removed from an exhibition start Friday against the Astros.