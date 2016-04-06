RHP Tyler Cravy was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday when the Brewers placed RHP Matt Garza on the disabled list. One of the final cuts at the end of spring training, Cravy went 0-8 with a 5.70 ERA in 14 outings for the Brewers in 2015.

RHP Yhonathan Barrios underwent rotator cuff surgery on his right shoulder Tuesday. Barrios, who pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings for the Brewers in relief last season, was expected to be a member of Milwaukee’s bullpen this season. He is on the 60-day disabled list, and the timetable for his return is uncertain.

LHP Sam Freeman, who was designated for assignment on March 29, was traded to Milwaukee for cash considerations. Freeman was one of the final spring training cuts for the Rangers. He was 0-0 with a 3.05 ERA in 54 games for Texas last year after being acquired from St. Louis for cash considerations.

RHP Ariel Pena was designated for assignment Tuesday to clear room on the Brewers’ 40-man roster for newly acquired LHP Sam Freeman. Pena surrendered three consecutive home runs en route to allowing five runs in 1 2/3 innings Monday.

RHP Matt Garza was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday due to a strained right lat. Garza sustained the injury during an exhibition start against Houston on April 1, and he is expected to be out four to six weeks.