LHP Sam Freeman’s first appearance of the season was a tough one; he was charged with four runs on three hits and a walk while recording just one out during the ninth inning of Milwaukee’s 6-4 victory over the Astros. The Brewers acquired Freeman Tuesday, less than a week after he had been designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers.

2B Scooter Gennett extended his season-opening hitting streak to four games with a first-inning home run Friday against the Astros -- his second of the season. Gennett now owns a .529 OBP and .846 SLG.

LF Ryan Braun has reached safely in all four of his games this season and connected for his first home run of 2016 when he took right-hander Josh Fields to center for a two-run shot in the eighth inning of Milwaukee’s 6-4 victory over the Astros. Braun is 5-for-15 at the plate this season.

1B Chris Carter hit his second home run of the season Friday, a first-inning, two-run shot off Astros RHP Scott Feldman. Carter added a double in the sixth inning to cap off his first multi-hit game of the season, his first with the Brewers.