SS Jonathan Villar had two hits and a walk in four trips Saturday, continuing his strong start to the 2016 season. Villar has reached in all five games this season and is batting .385 (5-for-13) with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

2B Scooter Gennett hit his third home run of the season on Saturday, capping a two-hit day that raised his average to .412. Gennett leads the Brewers in batting, hits (7), and RBI (5).

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis made his first start of the season on Saturday and went 1-for-4 with a home run. Nieuwenhuis is the third Milwaukee player to make a start in center field this year and manager Craig Counsell said he will continue rotating Nieuwenhuis along with Keon Broxton and Ramon Flores at the position instead of naming one as the everyday starter.