C Martin Maldonado saw his first action of the season Sunday, getting the start in place of Jonathan Lucroy. Maldonado went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout at the plate but was a big factor in the Brewers’ 3-2 victory over Houston by stopping a pair of steal attempts in the early innings.

RHP Ariel Pena, for assignment Tuesday to clear room on the Brewers’ 40-man roster for newly acquired LHP Sam Freeman, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday. Pena surrendered three consecutive home runs en route to allowing five runs in 1 2/3 innings April 4.

RHP Tyler Thornburg worked a scoreless inning Sunday and has now made three appearances without allowing a run this season. He’s struck out five during that span while approaching the mid-90s on the radar gun, which manager Craig Counsell thinks is a reflection that Thornburg is healthy and close to regaining the form that made him a dominant reliever in 2014.

3B Aaron Hill went 1-for-4 and recorded his first RBIs of the season Sunday, driving in a pair with a first-inning single against LHP Dallas Keuchel. Hill has been off to a slow start this season with Milwaukee. Through six games, he’s 3-for-20 (.150) at the plate with five strikeouts.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress earned his third save in as many chances this season, working a perfect ninth inning against the Astros in Milwaukee. Jeffress has appeared in four games and allowed three hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings of work, but has not allowed a run.