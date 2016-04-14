SS Jonathan Villar (ankle) was held out of Wednesday night’s lineup, although manager Craig Counsell said he was available for pinch-hit duty if needed. Villar played in each of the team’s first seven games.

SS Jonathan Villar (ankle) didn’t start Wednesday night but was available for pinch-hitting duty, according to manager Craig Counsell. Villar played in the team’s first seven games, hitting .250 with a homer and drawing five walks in 20 at-bats. He has also played flawless defense so far, giving Milwaukee the consistency it needs in the middle of the diamond.

RHP Wily Peralta tries to get back into a groove in the team’s series finale Thursday in St. Louis. Peralta has a 10.80 ERA after his first two starts, losing to San Francisco and Houston, and has allowed a .394 batting average along with three homers. Peralta lost all four starts against the Cardinals last year and is 4-8, 4.74 in 13 career starts against them.

RHP Chase Anderson shut down St. Louis over his last five innings Wednesday night and was in line for the win before Brandon Moss’ game-tying homer in the eighth. Still, Anderson gave up only four hits and three unearned runs in six innings, walking two and fanning four. Anderson’s fastball command was impressive, as he kept the ball low and gave up few hard-hit balls after a three-run first.

RF Domingo Santana supplied the game-winning homer Wednesday with a two-run bomb off Trevor Rosenthal in the ninth, a 440-foot blast to right-center. Santana came within inches of a two-homer game, but his first-pitch rocket to right-center to start the game hit halfway up the wall and he settled for a double. Santana is hitting .258 but has a .361 on-base percentage, giving the Brewers good work as their leadoff man.

C Jonathan Lucroy enjoyed an excellent game Wednesday, going 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and figuring in Milwaukee’s first three rallies. Lucroy, who is now 15-of-32 in his career against St. Louis starter Mike Leake, also threw out Jeremy Hazelbaker trying to swipe third for the second out of the sixth inning.