RHP Zach Davies will be recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to start against the Pirates on Sunday when the Brewers will need a fifth starter for the first time this season.

RHP Wily Peralta struggled with command again Thursday and ate his third loss in as many starts, although he actually lowered his bloated ERA from 10.80 to 10.13 by allowing five runs over five innings. Peralta missed the target by a foot on some pitches, and without fastball accuracy, he simply doesn’t have consistent enough secondary pitches to fake his way through a game.

CF Keon Broxton got a start Thursday and fanned in all three at-bats, continuing a trend that is probably preventing him from earning more playing time. Broxton is 0-for-14 this year with 10 strikeouts. The Brewers would like to play him more often because he is good defensively and offers a speed element they don’t have much of in their lineup, but as the old saying goes, you can’t steal first base.

RHP Jimmy Nelson gets the start Friday night when Milwaukee opens a weekend series in Pittsburgh. Nelson is coming off a 3-2 win Sunday over Houston in which he gave up a pair of solo homers but shut down the Astros otherwise, fanning nine over six innings and giving up just three hits. He is 4-2 with a 2.48 ERA in his career against the Pirates.

3B Aaron Hill’s early-season slump continued as he went 0-for-3 against Cardinals LHP Jaime Garcia, dropping his average to .111 in 27 at-bats. If Milwaukee is to exceed modest expectations this year, guys such as Hill must provide protection for Ryan Braun and Jonathan Lucroy in the order’s middle. Hill is bound to start hitting at some point, but his lack of production is hurting an offense currently averaging only 3.1 runs per game.

RF Domingo Santana was all that stood between St. Louis LHP Jaime Garcia and his first no-hitter, lacing a two-out single to right field in the sixth for the Brewers’ only hit of the day. Santana grounded to short in his other three at-bats, but he is carving out a spot in the everyday lineup with his ability to blast homers while reaching base consistently via walks.