RHP Zach Davies will be recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to start Sunday at Pittsburgh. It will mark the first time the Brewers will need a fifth starter this season. Davies, a rookie, will be taking the rotation spot of RHP Matt Garza (strained right lat), who was placed on the 15-day disabled list at the end of spring training. In two starts with Colorado Springs, Davies is 0-0 with a 2.00 ERA. He made his major league debut with the Brewers last season and went 3-2 with a 3.71 ERA in six starts.

SS Jonathan Villar returned to the lineup Friday night after missing the previous two games with a sore left ankle. He went 3-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and a RBI in an 8-4 win at Pittsburgh.

RHP Taylor Jungmann (0-1, 11.57) will make his third start of the season Saturday night when he faces the Pirates at Pittsburgh. Jungmann was rocked for eight runs in two innings on Monday in a loss at St. Louis. However, he went 3-0 with a 2.42 ERA in four starts against the Pirates last season as a rookie.

RHP Jimmy Nelson won his second straight start, though he lost his shutout bid in the seventh inning when a three-run pinch-hit home run by Pirates OF Matt Joyce knocked him from the game. Nelson allowed three runs -- two earned -- in six innings but also walked four and struck out two. Nelson improved to 5-2 against the Pirates in his four-year career. He is 10-21 against everyone else.

LF Ryan Braun hit a pair of two-run home runs and finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs. Both of Braun’s homers were long drives to center field, a 460-foot shot off the batter’s eye at PNC Park in the sixth inning off Pirates LHP Kyle Lobstein to put the Brewers ahead 5-0 then connected for a 415-foot drive to center in the eighth off RHP Neftali Feliz that pushed Milwaukee’s lead to 7-4.