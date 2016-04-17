OF Ramon Flores is expected to get the bulk of the playing time in center field now that Keon Broxton has been demoted.

RHP Zach Davies will be recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to start Sunday’s game against the Pirates. Davies is 0-0 with a 2.00 ERA in two starts for Colorado Springs this season.

RHP Zach Davies was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs following Saturday night’s 5-0 loss at Pittsburgh.

RHP Taylor Jungmann had his road woes continue Saturday night as he allowed four runs and six hits in six innings.

CF Keon Broxton was out Saturday’s lineup as the rookie is off to 0-for-16 start this season.

CF Keon Broxton was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday night.

RHP Blaine Boyer (strained neck) was available to work out of the bullpen Saturday night.