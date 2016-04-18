RHP Zach Davies made his 2016 debut and allowed six runs -- five earned -- in 2 1/3 innings Sunday at Pittsburgh. Davies struggled with his command and manager Craig Counsell noticed when Davies issued a leadoff walk in the second inning. “I don’t think he was crisp with his fastball command today,” Counsell said. “The four-pitch to lead off the second, that’s not characteristic of Zach.”

2B Scooter Gennett went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday to extend his hitless streak to five games. Gennett is 0-for-16 in those five games and his batting average plummeted from .409 to .237.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis started in center field Sunday and went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Nieuwenhuis replaced Ryan Braun in the starting lineup and delivered the Brewers’ biggest of hit of the day, a two-run single with the bases loaded to draw Milwaukee within 6-3 in the third.

LHP Chris Capuano pitched two innings in relief Sunday and allowed a run, three hits and three walks. He served up Andrew McCutchen’s solo home run in the fifth and has yielded a run in three of his five appearances so far in 2016.