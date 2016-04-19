2B Scooter Gennett snapped an 0-for-16 slump with a first-inning double Monday. He also doubled in the fifth inning for his fourth multi-hit game of the season. Gennett scored after both of his doubles and has scored four runs in his last four games.

RHP Chase Anderson allowed his first runs of the season in Monday’s 7-4 loss. Anderson had previously not given up a run in his first two starts. He began his 2016 season with 12 straight scoreless innings before Miguel Sano’s home run in the bottom of the second.

RHP Blaine Boyer returned to Target Field after spending the 2015 season with Minnesota. Boyer entered Monday’s game against his former team in the sixth inning and allowed two runs on three hits while also issuing a walk. Boyer was 3-6 with a 2.49 ERA in 68 games as a reliever for the Twins last season.

DH Ryan Braun had a pair of hits Monday against the Twins and is batting .317 (58-for-183) lifetime against Minnesota. His single in the first inning scored the game’s first run, and he also drove in a run with a one-out double in the fifth inning.