INF Colin Walsh collected his first major league hit, a double, leading off Tuesday’s game. Walsh, a Rule 5 pickup from the Athletics in the offseason, was 0-for-10 to start his career. “It’s definitely nice to get out of the way,” Walsh said. “Hopefully, a lot more start coming.”

RHP Wily Peralta pitched five innings at Minnesota on Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks. Peralta entered the game with a 10.13 ERA, and opposing hitters were hitting .385 off him through three starts. Tuesday was his first start in which he allowed fewer than four runs.

2B Scooter Gennett enjoyed his trip to Minnesota. He had two hits in each of the two games and drove home the game-winning run Tuesday with an opposite-field single through a drawn-in infield in the ninth inning. Gennett is hitting .333 (9-for-27) in his career against the Twins after going 4-for-8 in the series.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress shut the door Tuesday with a perfect ninth inning at Minnesota, posting his fifth save in five chances. Jeffress is tied for the National League lead in saves.

LF Ryan Braun went 2-for-4 on Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to eight games against Minnesota. Braun is hitting .560 (14-for-25) during the streak, and he has an RBI in five consecutive games against the Twins.