RHP Tyler Cravy was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs after pitching the final inning of Milwaukee’s 10-5 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday. He allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings after being called up to replace Matt Garza when Garza when on the disabled list April 5.

OF Alex Presley will join the Brewers on Thursday after being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs late Wednesday night. Presley appeared in 24 Cactus League games for Milwaukee, posting a .289 batting average with three home runs and 11 RBIs but was the last position player cut at the end of camp. He accepted an assignment to Colorado Springs, where he went 11-for-32 (.344) with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBIs in nine games. He is expected to share time in center field with Ramon Flores and Kirk Nieuwenhuis.

3B Aaron Hill singled and hit hit his first home run of the season Wednesday in Milwaukee’s 10-5 victory over Minnesota. Hill came into the game mired in a season-opening slump; he was batting just .154 without a single extra-base hit.

LF Ryan Braun continued his strong start to the season, singling twice and drawing a pair of walks while scoring two runs and driving in another Wednesday against the Twins. In his last five games, Braun has nine hits with eight RBIs.

1B Chris Carter hit his fourth home run of the season Monday, a two-run shot off the Twins’ Ryan Pressly. Carter leads the Brewers in home runs as well as hits this season and nine of his 12 hits have gone for extra-bases. He also drove in three runs, increasing his team-leading total to 13 for the year.

C Jonathan Lucroy increased his trade value again Wednesday, finishing with two hits and two RBIs in a 10-5 victory over the Twins. Lucroy extended his hitting streak to five games and has at least one hit in 12 of his 14 this season. With the Brewers in the early stages of a massive rebuilding process, the 29-year-old has been the subject of frequent trade rumors.