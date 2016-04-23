RHP Zack Jones (sore right shoulder) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday. The move cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for OF Alex Presley. The timetable for Jones’ return was unknown.

OF Alex Presley joined the Brewers on Thursday morning after his contract was purchased late Wednesday night from Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he was batting .344 to start the season. Presley hit .289 in spring training with three home runs, 11 RBIs and a .556 slugging percentage in 24 games, but he was the last position player cut. Manager Craig Counsell said Presley would share time in center with Kirk Nieuwenhuis and Ramon Flores.

RHP Taylor Jungmann’s early-season struggles continued Thursday when he lasted just four innings in an 8-1 loss to Minnesota. Jungmann allowed only three runs on four hits but walked a career-high six batters. As a rookie last season, Jungmann started out 9-5 with a 2.42 ERA but went 0-3 with a 9.53 ERA over his final five starts. His problems continued in spring training, when he went 1-3 with a 5.71 ERA in five exhibition starts. He has made three starts this season, all losses, while allowing 16 earned runs in 17 1/3 innings.

LF Ryan Braun hit an RBI double in the first inning Thursday against the Twins, giving him at least one hit in five of his past six games. Despite finishing the day 1-for-4, Braun is still off to a good start. He is batting .333 on the year and is 7-for-13 in his past four games.

--C Jonathan Lucroy went 1-for-4 Thursday, extending his hitting streak to six games. Lucroy is 6-for-18 during the streak and has at least one hit in 13 of the 15 games he has played this season.