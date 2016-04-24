RHP Chase Anderson lasted only four innings Saturday, allowing six runs, eight hits and four walks with two strikeouts in a loss to the Phillies. After allowing only three earned runs in 11 innings in his first two starts, Anderson has surrendered 11 in his last two outings, covering nine innings.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress was charged with his first earned runs of the season on Saturday when he gave up three in ninth-inning mop duty during Milwaukee’s 10-6 loss to the Phillies. Jeffress had made seven appearances for Milwaukee this season and held opponents to a .217 batting average while striking out five in 6 2/3 innings.

LF Ryan Braun hit his fourth home run of the year on Saturday and finished with three hits, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Braun has hits in seven of his last eight overall and is batting .467 during that stretch (14-for-30).

C Jonathan Lucroy went 2-for-5 with an RBI on Saturday, extending his hitting streak to eight games. It was Lucroy’s third multi-hit game of the year. He has recorded at least one hit in 15 of his 17 games this season.