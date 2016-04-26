RHP Tyler Thornburg recorded his second consecutive scoreless outing Sunday, striking out a pair in an inning of work against Philadelphia.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress worked around a two-out base hit Sunday to record his sixth save in as many chances this season. Jeffress, who allowed his first runs of the year in mop-up duty the night before, has given up only two hits and a walk in his save opportunities.

LF Ryan Braun went 2-for-4 and hit his fifth home run of the season Sunday, marking the first time he has homered in back-to-back games this season and extending his hitting streak to seven games. He’s recorded hits in eight of his last nine, overall, and in those games, he’s gone 16-for-34 (.471).

1B Chris Carter hit two doubles Sunday, giving him nine for the season. Of his 18 hits this season, 14 have been for extra bases (nine doubles, five home runs).