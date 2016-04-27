FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
April 28, 2016 / 10:55 PM / a year ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Jonathan Villar went 0-for-4 on Tuesday and saw an 11-game hitting streak snapped. He had also reached base safely in 16 of his last 18 games. His on-base percentage dropped from .368 -- second on the team -- to .347.

RHP Taylor Jungmann (0-3, 8.47 ERA) makes his fifth start in Wednesday’s middle game. He took the loss last Thursday against Minnesota, giving up three runs on four hits in four innings of an 8-1 Brewers setback. Jungmann walked a career-high six in that game. He’s 0-2 with a 4.32 ERA in two career starts against the Cubs, both last season.

CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was 2-for-4 and has recorded a double in back-to-back games after not collecting any in his first 14 games on the season.

RHP Jimmy Nelson (3-2) saw a three-game winning streak snapped after allowing three runs (one earned) on just two hits while walking four and striking out six in 5 1/3 innings. He has walked four or more hitters in three of his five starts this season. “They probably only swung at a handful of off speed pitches and they were attacking the fastball and spilling some pretty good pitches,” he said. “I just walked too many guys and got my pitch count up there.”

LF Ryan Braun was out of the starting lineup on Tuesday, only his second off-day this season. He arrived in Chicago for the brief road trip on a seven-game hitting streak (13-for-25, .520) and was fourth in the National League with a .364 average.

OF Ryan Braun went 1-for-1 with a double in a pinch-hit appearance in the eighth inning. He collected his fifth multi-RBI game of the season and has now hit safely in eight straight games (14-for-26/.538). He’s a career .358 hitter with 49 RBIs in 59 games at Wrigley Field.

