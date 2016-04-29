RHP Zach Davies (0-2, 9.72 ERA) was originally scheduled to start Thursday but moved back a day with Wednesday’s rainout. He’ll take the mound Friday against Miami LHP Adam Conley (0-1, 5.12 ERA) as Milwaukee opens a six-game homestand. Davies makes his third start of the season after being recalled on April 17 from Triple-A Colorado Springs. He earned a win in his only career start against the Marlins on Sept. 7, 2015 -- a 9-1 Brewers victory.

SS Jonathan Villar went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored Thursday as he tied career highs with three hits and three steals.

RHP Taylor Jungmann fell to 0-4 after five starts, pitching only 3 2/3 innings Thursday. He allowed five earned runs and six hits, walked three, struck out two and hit two batters. “When I‘m struggling I tend to search instead of just compete,” Jungmann said. “I think I still haven’t gotten past that; I think I still have to get to that point. Right now I‘m a little timid, for whatever reason. That’s never been me. But it’s obvious when you watch the game.”

2B Scooter Gennett was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right oblique tightness Thursday, retroactive to April 25. Gennett was batting .258 through 18 games with four home runs, five RBIs and 10 walks.

INF Hernan Perez was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday after the Brewers purchased his contract. Perez played in 90 games with the Brewers last year, batting .270.

RHP Matt Garza was moved to the 60-day disabled list to make room for INF Hernan Perez on the 40-man roster. Garza has been on disabled list since the start of the season with a right lat strain. In 2015, he was 6-14 with a 5.63 ERA in 26 games.