#US MLB
May 1, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP David Goforth allows a run on two hits Friday in his first action since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs earlier in the day. Goforth replaced RHP Taylor Jungmann on the roster. He’d appeared in eight games for the Sky Sox, going 1-1 with a 4.35 ERA.

OF Alex Presley had a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth inning Friday, improving him to 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs as a pinch hitter since he was summoned from Triple-A Colorado Springs April 21.

RHP Taylor Jungmann was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs Friday, a day after he allowed five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings in a 7-2 loss to the Cubs. It was the latest in a string of bad starts for Jungmann, who had gone 0-4 with an 11.49 ERA in his last four outings.

LF Ryan Braun went hitless for the second consecutive game Friday, finishing 0-for-3 in the Brewers’ 6-3 loss to the Marlins, but he did register his third outfield assist of the season, tying him for the most among National League outfielders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
