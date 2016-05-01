FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 1, 2016 / 10:03 PM / a year ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

INF Colin Walsh got the start at third base Saturday. The Rule 5 pick has done most of his side work at third base, so manager Craig Counsell said he would try to get Walsh more acton at the position moving forward. He went hitless in two at-bats, dropping his average to .091 (2-for-22) but with nine walks, he owns an on-base percentage of .355.

RHP Chase Anderson couldn’t get out of the fifth inning Saturday and lost his third consecutive decision after allowing six runs -- five earned -- on nine hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Since starting the season with back-to-back scoreless outings, Anderson has allowed 15 earned runs in 13 1/3 innings over three starts.

RF Domingo Santana snapped an 0-for-8 skid with a leadoff single in the first inning. He’s now batting .357 (10-for-28) with a home run and four RBI against left-handed pitching this season.

C Jonathan Lucroy went 2-for-4 with a triple Saturday -- the 17th of his career. He now has at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 games and four multi-hit games on the season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.