INF Colin Walsh got the start at third base Saturday. The Rule 5 pick has done most of his side work at third base, so manager Craig Counsell said he would try to get Walsh more acton at the position moving forward. He went hitless in two at-bats, dropping his average to .091 (2-for-22) but with nine walks, he owns an on-base percentage of .355.

RHP Chase Anderson couldn’t get out of the fifth inning Saturday and lost his third consecutive decision after allowing six runs -- five earned -- on nine hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Since starting the season with back-to-back scoreless outings, Anderson has allowed 15 earned runs in 13 1/3 innings over three starts.

RF Domingo Santana snapped an 0-for-8 skid with a leadoff single in the first inning. He’s now batting .357 (10-for-28) with a home run and four RBI against left-handed pitching this season.

C Jonathan Lucroy went 2-for-4 with a triple Saturday -- the 17th of his career. He now has at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 games and four multi-hit games on the season.