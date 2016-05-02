RHP Junior Gurrera will join the Brewers Tuesday and start against the Angels, manager Craig Counsell announced Sunday. Gurrera made four starts for Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he went 0-2 with a 4.38 ERA. He takes the place of RHP Taylor Jungmann, who was demoted to Triple-A Colorado Springs last week. An official roster move will be made prior to the game Tuesday.

RHP Wily Peralta earned his second victory of the season despite allowing six runs -- five earned -- on 13 hits and lasting just 5 2/3 innings of work. Peralta went 0-3 with a 10.14 ERA in his first three starts but is 1-0 with 5.40 ERA in his last three outings.

RF Ryan Braun was named Milwaukee’s player of the month for April then kept right on going to start May, collecting three hits and a pair of RBIs with two runs scored Sunday against Miami. Braun has reached base in his last 12 games and improved his average to .379 (22-for-58) against right-handed pitchers this season.

1B Chris Carter was hitless in his previous 13 at-bats coming into Sunday, but snapped that drought with hit a pair of home runs and a double in Milwaukee’s 14-5 victory over Miami. Six of Carter’s team-leading seven home runs this season have come at Milwaukee’s Miller Park.