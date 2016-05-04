RHP Junior Guerra joined the Brewers Tuesday after his contract was selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs and picked up his first major league victory, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings of work.

LF Ryan Braun was held out of the lineup Tuesday, a precautionary measure, according to manager Craig Counsell, as he tries to keep Braun fresh after undergoing offseason back surgery. Counsell added he had considered resting Braun even before he left in the eighth inning of Monday’s 8-5 loss with what was called “general soreness.” Braun has started the season on a tear, batting .372 with five doubles, five home runs and a team-best 21 RBIs.

1B Chris Carter hit two home runs for the second time in three games Tuesday, increasing his team-leading total to nine on the season. Eight of those home runs have come at Milwaukee’s Miller Park, where he’s batting .322 with eight doubles and 16 RBIs this season.

RF Domingo Santana returned to action Tuesday, going hitless in four trips. Santana was a late scratch Monday due to shoulder tightness, but manager Craig Counsell said the condition wasn’t anything serious or cause for long-term concern.