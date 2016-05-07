RHP Tyler Cravy knew Friday night’s start was a one-time deal. That didn’t make it any easier. “It was a little tough, knowing you’re going back down,” he said. “But I don’t think it affected me too much on the mound. I don’t think I had my best stuff tonight. Two bad pitches cost me four runs ultimately.” Cravy allowed five runs and six hits, including two home runs in four innings on Friday night.

LHP Will Smith, who suffered a right knee sprain when he fell getting out of the shower during spring training, is improving, but has yet to throw off a mound. “He’s making quick progress toward that,” said manager Craig Counsell. “He’s feeling really good. I‘m optimistic.” Smith led the Brewers in appearances the past two seasons.

2B Scooter Gennett took batting practice on the field Friday in Cincinnati. He’s edging closer to a rehab stint. “Taking BP is a pretty big step,” said manager Craig Counsell. If all goes well, Counsell said Gennett could play one or two games on rehab before being activated. Gennett batted .294 in 10 games before being placed on the DL with oblique tightness.

OF Domingo Santana has been dealing with tightness in his right shoulder. He had pinch-hit appearances on Thursday and Friday and struck out both times. “He’s improving,” said manager Craig Counsell. “We’re just trying to get him back to 100 percent. Hopefully he’s in the lineup tomorrow.” Santana is available to pinch-hit.

C Jonathan Lucroy was given a day off on Friday but did pinch-hit in the eighth then remained in the game behind the plate. Manager Craig Counsell said the day off had nothing to do with Lucroy being hit by an Alfredo Simon pitch on Thursday. “With catchers, there’s a cumulative effect ... it’s important to let them recover,” Counsell said. Martin Maldonado started behind the plate on Friday.