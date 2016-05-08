LHP Michael Kirkman, who was claimed off waivers from San Diego on Thursday, joined the team on Saturday in Cincinnati. Manager Craig Counsell said Kirkman will get a chance to pitch but his specific role isn’t yet defined. “We’ll try to find good spots for him off the bat,” Counsell said. “Hopefully, like anybody else he’ll be able to progress into a bigger role.”

2B Scooter Gennett came through batting practice well on Friday, according to manager Craig Counsell. Gennett batted .294 in 10 games before being placed on the disabled list with oblique tightness. “We’re on the same path,” said Counsell. “All signs are pointing good to him playing a game or two toward the end of this road trip.”

RHP Jimmy Nelson is about the only Brewers starter who hasn’t struggled out of the gate this season. Nelson owned four of Milwaukee’s seven quality starts. But he got roughed up on Saturday, allowing six runs, five earned, in five innings. “In the first three innings I couldn’t get the sinker down and they hit some balls hard,” Nelson said. “I feel like if I didn’t go seven innings I didn’t do my job. The offense and the bullpen picked me up.”

2B Aaron Hill has been working with hitting coach Darnell Coles on some minor adjustments at the plate. “We’ve been happy with the at-bats,” Hill said. “The results just haven’t been there.” Until Saturday night when Hill went deep three times. Hill recorded his sixth multi-home run game on Saturday with his second and third homers of the season in consecutive at-bats in the sixth and eighth innings. He then hit his second career grand slam in the tenth inning to tie a franchise record with seven RBIs.

OF Domingo Santana was penciled into manager Craig Counsell’s original lineup on Saturday but later scratched. He’s been dealing with tightness in his right shoulder. “We were very hopeful that he would play but it just didn’t feel good enough to put him in there,” Counsell said. “We thought he was making progress. If there’s any apprehension about throwing, we don’t want to take any chances. He’s a big bat for us against left-handed pitching, so it hurts in that sense. But his health is what we have to prioritize.” Santana pinch-hit in the 10th inning on Saturday and struck out.