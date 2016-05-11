RHP Zach Davies (1-3) earned his first win since Sept. 30, 2015. The 23-year-old is 4-5 in his career, and half his wins came against Miami, including Tuesday’s five-inning effort in which he allowed five hits, three walks and two runs.

3B Hernan Perez reached base five times in one game for the first time in his career. Perez had two hits and three walks and raised his batting average to .308.

RHP Tyler Thornburg’s strikeout rate among NL relievers is second only to Trevor Rosenthal of the St. Louis Cardinals (16.2). Thornburg is striking out 14.5 batters per nine innings.

2B Aaron Hill extended his hit streak to 10 games with a second-inning single on Tuesday.

2B Aaron Hill extended his hit streak to 10 games with a second-inning single. Hill went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Hill is hitting .432 during his hit streak.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress, Milwaukee’s closer, only had one save entering this season. This year, he is 8-for-8 in save chances.

LF Ryan Braun extended his hit streak to 10 games with a first-inning single on Tuesday.

LF Ryan Braun extended his hit streak to 10 games with a first-inning single. Hill went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Braun is hitting .419 during his hit streak.