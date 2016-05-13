INF Yadiel Rivera was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday when the Brewers activated 2B Scooter Gennett from the disabled list. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said he Rivera would play primarily at second base and get regular at-bats in Triple-A that wouldn’t be available with the Brewers.

2B Scooter Gennett returned to the Brewers’ roster and starting lineup Thursday, completing a stint on the 15-day disabled list for a strained right oblique that included a short minor league rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County.