SS Jonathan Villar went 3-for-3 and walked Saturday, extending his hitting streak to six games. He has reached base safely in 31 of his 35 games this season and has a .397 on-base percentage.

RHP Wily Peralta took a step backward Saturday after making three encouraging starts. Peralta couldn’t get out of the fifth inning and was saddled with six earned runs, eight hits and three walks with three strikeouts -- and also allowed two home runs -- while his WHIP moved up to 1.99, the highest in baseball. Since posting a 3.52 ERA in his breakout season of 2014, he has a 5.42 ERA in 28 starts dating to the beginning of last season.

LF Ryan Braun was a late scratch from Milwaukee’s lineup on Saturday because of a sore right wrist. Braun has been a mainstay this season, appearing in 34 of the Brewers’ 37 games despite having undergone back surgery during the offseason. He leads the team with a .367 average and also has seven home runs and 27 RBIs.

1B Chris Carter got a day off Saturday. The Brewers hope the rest will snap their leading slugger out of a weeklong slump. Carter was batting .288 after going 2-for-5 against the Reds on May 7, but since then he’s 0-for-20 with 11 strikeouts in his last six games. He leads the Brewers with 10 home runs this season and is second on the team with 23 RBIs while starting 35 of the Brewers’ 37 games.