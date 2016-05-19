FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
May 19, 2016 / 10:17 PM / a year ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Will Smith will throw his third bullpen session of the season Wednesday and will face live hitters for the first time Saturday. If both of those workouts go well, Smith could head out on a minor league rehab assignment sometime next week. He has been out since the last week of spring training, when he tore a right knee ligament while taking off his shoe.

RHP Corey Knebel is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday as he continues to work his way back from a left oblique strain he sustained in spring training.

RHP Matt Garza throw off a mound Thursday for the first time since he sustained a shoulder injury in the Brewers’ final spring training game.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress blew his first save of the season Wednesday, allowing a run on one hit and an intentional walk with a strikeout during the ninth inning of the Brewers’ 2-1, 13-inning loss to the Cubs. Jeffress had converted all 11 of his save opportunities this season and had not allowed a run in any of those contests. He remains unsecured upon in 16 of his 19 appearances this season.

LF Ryan Braun was back on the Brewers’ bench Wednesday because of tightness in his lower back. He returned the night before after missing the previous two games with a sore right wrist. He did not appear Wednesday as a pinch hitter in Milwaukee’s 13-inning loss to the Cubs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
