Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#US MLB
May 22, 2016 / 10:26 PM / a year ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Jonathan Villar continued his hot hitting Saturday afternoon, when he went 3-for-5 with an RBI in the Brewers 5-4 loss to the Mets. Villar doubled leading off the first, delivered a run-scoring single in the fourth and doubled in the ninth, though he was later thrown out trying to advance to third on a grounder to short by 2B Scooter Gennett. He has reached base in 12 straight games, a stretch in which he is batting .367 (18-for-49) to raise his overall average from .257 to .293. The three-hit game was the fifth of the season for Villar, who has one homer, 13 RBIs, 13 doubles and a National League-leading 14 stolen bases in 41 games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
