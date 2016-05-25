RHP Junior Guerra, once an outfielder in the Braves organization, will face his original team in Atlanta on Wednesday. The Brewers are 4-0 in Guerra’s starts since he was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs. He struck out 11 over seven innings in a victory against the Cubs in Milwaukee last Thursday, improving to 3-0 with a 3.96 ERA.

LHP Will Smith, who made 76 relief appearances last year and 78 in 2014, began an injury rehab assignment with Class A Advanced Brevard County by working a scoreless inning on Tuesday. He walked one and struck out one, throwing 15 pitches. Smith tore the ACL in his right knee during spring training. Manager Craig Counsell said that if all goes well with Smith’s rehab assignment, he should be back with the Brewers during the first week of June.

RHP Jimmy Nelson allowed just four hits and a run over six innings, but got a no-decision Tuesday against the Braves in Atlanta. He is 0-1 in his past four starts despite a 2.73 ERA over the stretch. Nelson, who struck out eight, is 4-3 with a 2.92 ERA for the season.

RHP Matt Garza is scheduled to throw a 60-pitch bullpen session on Wednesday, than live batting practice on Saturday. “No setbacks. I‘m pumped,” he said. Garza has been on the disabled list since the start of the season because of a right lat strain. He hopes to join the Brewers rotation in mid-June.

LF Ryan Braun hit his eighth homer on Tuesday and with it tied Cecil Cooper for third in career runs scored by a Brewer with 821. Braun is batting .357 with 29 RBIs in 37 games.