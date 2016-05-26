FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
May 27, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Jonathan Villar drove in the tiebreaking run in the 13th inning with a single and was 2-for-5 plus a walk Wednesday against the Braves, lifting his average to .290. He had a double in the third inning, but he was cut down trying to stretch the hit into a triple. Villar leads the National League with 15 stolen bases.

RHP Wily Peralta makes his third career start in Atlanta as the Brewers conclude a three-game series Thursday with the Braves. He is 1-1 with a 1.33 ERA in four starts against the Braves overall. Peralta is 2-5 with a 6.99 ERA this season, with the Brewers going 3-6 in his starts.

CF Keon Broxton reached on a bunt single in the 13th inning Wednesday for his first major league hit. The rookie was 0-for-22 this season and 0-for-24 for his career. Broxton did draw his third walk of the year in the fifth inning and scored a run.

RHP Corey Knebel (left oblique strain) threw a bullpen session on Wednesday and will advance to live batting practice on Saturday. He has been on the disabled list since the beginning of the season.

RHP Corey Knebel threw 45 pitches in a bullpen session Wednesday and will throw live batting practice Saturday. The reliever has been on the disabled list since the start of the season because of a left oblique strain. He appeared in 48 games for the Brewers last season, posting a 3.22 ERA.

RHP Matt Garza (right lat strain) threw a bullpen session on Wednesday and will advance to live batting practice on Saturday. He has been on the disabled list since the beginning of the season.

RHP Matt Garza threw 55 pitches in a bullpen session Wednesday and will throw live batting practice Saturday before heading out on a minor league rehab assignment. Garza has been on the disabled list since the start of the season because of a right lat strain. He hopes to join the Milwaukee rotation in mid-June.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
