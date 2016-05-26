SS Jonathan Villar drove in the tiebreaking run in the 13th inning with a single and was 2-for-5 plus a walk Wednesday against the Braves, lifting his average to .290. He had a double in the third inning, but he was cut down trying to stretch the hit into a triple. Villar leads the National League with 15 stolen bases.

RHP Wily Peralta makes his third career start in Atlanta as the Brewers conclude a three-game series Thursday with the Braves. He is 1-1 with a 1.33 ERA in four starts against the Braves overall. Peralta is 2-5 with a 6.99 ERA this season, with the Brewers going 3-6 in his starts.

CF Keon Broxton reached on a bunt single in the 13th inning Wednesday for his first major league hit. The rookie was 0-for-22 this season and 0-for-24 for his career. Broxton did draw his third walk of the year in the fifth inning and scored a run.

RHP Corey Knebel threw 45 pitches in a bullpen session Wednesday and will throw live batting practice Saturday. The reliever has been on the disabled list since the start of the season because of a left oblique strain. He appeared in 48 games for the Brewers last season, posting a 3.22 ERA.

RHP Matt Garza threw 55 pitches in a bullpen session Wednesday and will throw live batting practice Saturday before heading out on a minor league rehab assignment. Garza has been on the disabled list since the start of the season because of a right lat strain. He hopes to join the Milwaukee rotation in mid-June.