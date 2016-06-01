RHP David Goforth was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs Tuesday, after allowing four earned runs on three hits in one-third of an inning against the Cardinals. Goforth has appeared in seven games for the Brewers this season and allowed nine earned runs in 7 2/3 innings of work.

INF Colin Walsh was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Tuesday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired RHP Neil Ramirez. Walsh, a Rule 5 selection from Oakland last winter, had an .085 with 15 walks in 38 games for Milwaukee this season.

LHP Will Smith will be reinstated from the disabled list and join the Brewers Wednesday for their series finale against the Cardinals in Milwaukee. Smith has yet to pitch this season having suffered a sprained left LCL late in spring training.

RHP Corey Knebel allowed a walk and a hit but struck out two in a scoreless inning of work as he kicked off a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday with Class A Brevard County. Knebel has been out since spring training when he suffered a left oblique strain.

RHP Matt Garza allowed three tuns -- two earned -- on four hits with a strikeout Tuesday in a minor league rehabilitation start for Class A Wisconsin. It was the first rehab outing for Garza, who has been sidelined since suffering a strained right lat during his final exhibition start of spring.

LF Ryan Braun doubled and drove in a run in four trips Tuesday as to the Brewers' staring lineup after missing Milwaukee's last two games with a stiff neck. Braun has reached safely in 38 of his 42 games this season and in 37 of his 40 starts.

RHP Neil Ramirez was claimed off waivers by the Brewers from the Cubs on Tuesday. Ramirez posted a 4.70 ERA in eight games for Chicago, which designated him for assignment May 21.

OF Domingo Santana went 2-for-2 with a home run and a walk Tuesday as he started a minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Biloxi. Santana went on the disabled list May 20 with a sore right shoulder.