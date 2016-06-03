RHP Jacob Barnes was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Barnes, 2-1 with a 1.21 ERA in 17 games in the minors, takes the roster spot previously occupied by RHP Michael Blazek, who was placed on the DL on Wednesday with an elbow impingement.

SS Jonathan Villar hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning of Thursday’s 4-1 victory over the Phillies. “His home run was obviously impressive,” manager Craig Counsell said. “The only thing he can’t do is hit home runs and now he’s hit two big ones.” That was a reference to a homer Villar hit last week in Atlanta, one of only three he has to date. He is hitting .305, however, and his 19 steals lead the National League. “I‘m more comfortable because I know I’ll be in there,” Villar said. “I just go out and play my best.”

RHP Chase Anderson went 5 2/3 innings to beat Philadelphia on Thursday night, just his second victory in his last 10 starts. Anderson, who began the night 1-6 with two no-decisions since his first start of the season, allowed one run and three hits while striking out six. He didn’t walk a batter, but he did hit one while improving to 3-6. “Anderson had a good changeup,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. “He made everybody look bad.” Everybody but Maikel Franco, who went 2-for-2 with a solo homer and is now 4-for-6 with two homers off Anderson in his career. “I can’t figure that guy out,” Anderson said. “Glad I don’t have to see him again this year.” Down 2-1, the Phillies put the tying run at third base with one out in the sixth, but Anderson struck out Jimmy Paredes with a changeup. “Wanted it pretty bad,” Anderson said. “They’re an aggressive team. They’re swinging the bats. Was trying to get a weak grounder or strikeout.” Will Smith then came on to retire Franco on a fly ball, ending the threat.

RHP Jimmy Nelson, Friday’s starter, beat Cincinnati his last time out, his first victory in five starts. He went 7 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on six hits while striking out five and walking two. He is 1-0 with a 4.63 ERA in two career starts against the Phillies.

1B Chris Carter hit his 14th home run of the season in Thursday’s victory over Philadelphia, a solo shot in the fourth inning off Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff. Carter hit a 1-2 breaking ball for the homer, one of the few pitches Eickhoff regretted in an outing he called “pretty good.” It gave the Brewers a 2-0 lead. Carter, who leads the team with 33 RBIs, failed to deliver in the eighth however, striking out against reliever Hector Neris with the bases loaded and none out. Neris also retired the next two hitters to escape the jam unscathed.