RHP Junior Guerra, Saturday's starter, lost to St. Louis his last time out, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing four runs (three earned) while striking out six. He didn't walk a batter. He has never faced the Phillies.

SS Jonathan Villar went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and sacrifice fly in Friday's 6-3 loss to Philadelphia. The home run was the fourth of the season and the second in as many nights for Villar, a one-time Phillies farmhand who was traded in 2010 to Houston, as part of the package that netted Philadelphia RHP Roy Oswalt. Dealt by the Astros to Milwaukee last winter, he now looms as a foundational player. He is hitting .306 with a National League-leading 19 steals, and has reached base safely in 47 of 52 games.

OF Keon Broxton was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday. He went 4-for-22 in 10 games with the Brewers.

RHP Jimmy Nelson lasted just four innings in losing Friday night in Philadelphia, his shortest outing of the season. Nelson surrendered six runs and seven hits while striking out one and walking three. He gave up a solo homer to Cameron Rupp in the third, as well as RBI singles to Maikel Franco and Jimmy Paredes, then yielded a three-run homer to Andres Blanco in the fourth. "That game could be totally different if I just execute a couple of pitches," Nelson said. Instead he consistently fell behind hitters, throwing just 34 strikes among his 63 pitches. He noted that the Brewers knocked Vince Velasquez out after just 4 1/3 innings, and that Milwaukee's bullpen worked four hitless innings. "Pretty much it was just me that didn't hold up my part of the job today," Nelson said.

RF Domingo Santana, reinstated from the disabled list Friday, went 1-for-4 and threw a runner out at the plate in Friday's 6-3 loss to Philadelphia. Santana was placed on the DL on May 19 with a strained right shoulder, but showed no ill effects when in the first inning he charged a ground single by Tommy Joseph and gunned to catcher Jonathan Lucroy for the easy putout on Odubel Herrera. "He made a really nice throw," manager Craig Counsell said. "He charged it aggressively. I loved how he charged it. He made a smooth, accurate, strong throw."