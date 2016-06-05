RHP Junior Guerra allowed three runs on two home runs in the second inning but settled in and fired four straight scoreless innings to finish with a respectable line of six innings, six hits and three runs. He walked two and struck out three in the no-decision.

SS Jonathan Villar hit his third home run in as many days Saturday, launching his second career leadoff home run in Milwaukee's 6-3 victory. Villar, who was 3-for-5 on Saturday, has reached base safely in 48 of his 53 games.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress picked up his 15th save and extended his road scoreless streak to 11 innings in the process, helping Milwaukee earn a 6-3 victory in Philadelphia Saturday.

OF Domingo Santana belted a go-ahead home run off Phillies reliever Hector Neris to give Milwaukee the spark it needed in a 6-3 victory Saturday. The 23-year-old was activated from the disabled list Friday and has provided the Brewers with some instant spark.

C Jonathan Lucroy extended his hitting streak to eight games with a third-inning single Saturday. Lucroy went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Milwaukee's 6-3 victory.