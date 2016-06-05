FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 5, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Junior Guerra allowed three runs on two home runs in the second inning but settled in and fired four straight scoreless innings to finish with a respectable line of six innings, six hits and three runs. He walked two and struck out three in the no-decision.

SS Jonathan Villar hit his third home run in as many days Saturday, launching his second career leadoff home run in Milwaukee's 6-3 victory. Villar, who was 3-for-5 on Saturday, has reached base safely in 48 of his 53 games.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress picked up his 15th save and extended his road scoreless streak to 11 innings in the process, helping Milwaukee earn a 6-3 victory in Philadelphia Saturday.

OF Domingo Santana belted a go-ahead home run off Phillies reliever Hector Neris to give Milwaukee the spark it needed in a 6-3 victory Saturday. The 23-year-old was activated from the disabled list Friday and has provided the Brewers with some instant spark.

C Jonathan Lucroy extended his hitting streak to eight games with a third-inning single Saturday. Lucroy went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Milwaukee's 6-3 victory.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.