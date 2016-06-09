RHP Tyler Thornburg worked another perfect inning Tuesday and has now retired 26 straight batters, extending his franchise record for relievers. Thornburg has not allowed a run in 23 of his 26 appearances this season and has struck out 36 in 25 1/3 innings of work.

RHP Matt Garza will make one more minor league rehab start Thursday and if all goes well, could finally make his 2016 debut sometime next week. The

LF Ryan Braun returned to the lineup Tuesday after a scheduled off-day Sunday in Philadelphia and recorded his 1,500th career hit with a sixth-inning single off Oakland’s Sean Manaea. Since making his MLB debut on May 25, 2007, Braun has the ninth-most hits in all of baseball. He’s reached base in 43 of his 47 games this season and in 22 of his last 24 games at Miller Park.

1B Chris Carter hit two home runs Tuesday, increasing his team-leading total to 16 on the season and giving him three in his last five games. Both homers came against left-handed pitchers, giving him four against lefties this season. Carter also finished with five RBIs Tuesday, matching his career high.