LHP Josh Hader was promoted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday by the Brewers. Hader, one of Milwaukee’s top prospects, had been virtually unhittable at Double-A Biloxi, where was 2-1 with an 0.95 ERA in 11 starts while striking out 73 in 57 innings. Milwaukee acquired Hader last season in the deal that sent Carlos Gomez and Mike Fiers to Houston.

RHP Corey Knebel will be activated from the disabled list Thursday, the Brewers announced on Wednesday night. Knebel has not pitched for Milwaukee this season; he began the year on the DL after suffering a strained left oblique during spring training.

RHP Neil Ramirez was designated for assignment Wednesday after making just two appearances for the Brewers. Ramirez allowed two earned runs in 1 2/3 innings for Milwaukee, which claimed him off waivers from the Cubs on May 31. He appeared in eight games for Chicago, allowing four runs in 7 2/3 innings.

C Jonathan Lucroy had his hitting streak snapped at 10 games after going 0-for-4 Wednesday in a 4-0 victory over Oakland. During his streak, he batted an even .500 (18-for-36) with three home runs and 11 RBIs, raising his average to .316 on the season.