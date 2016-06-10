FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Intel
June 11, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Scooter Gennett tied his career high for hits Thursday, going 4-for-4 at the plate in a 5-2 loss to the Mets. Gennett has recorded three consecutive multi-hit games and is batting .444 with six RBIs in June.

RHP Michael Blazek reported no issues with his sore right shoulder after throwing a side session on Thursday. LHP Chris Capuano, out since May 26 with a sore left elbow, will throw a bullpen session this weekend. Manager Craig Counsell wasn’t sure yet if either will need a minor league rehab assignment before returning to the major leagues.

RHP Michael Blazek reported no issues with his right elbow after throwing a bullpen session Thursday afternoon. Blazek was placed on the disabled list June 1 (retroactive to May 29) and is eligible to return Monday.

RHP Corey Knebel was activated from the disabled list on Thursday. He had yet to pitch this season after suffering a strained left oblique during spring training.

RHP Corey Knebel allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over 1 1/3 innings in his first action of the season Thursday. Knebel was activated from the disabled list Thursday. He had suffered a strained left oblique in spring training and had yet to pitch this season but made four appearances during a minor league rehabilitation assignment and did not allow a run over 5 2/3 innings.

RF Domingo Santana is dealing with a sore right elbow and sat out a second consecutive game on Thursday night.

RF Domingo Santana has been bothered by soreness in his right elbow and sat out a second straight game Thursday when the Brewers opened a four-game series against the Mets in Milwaukee.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
