FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 11, 2016 / 11:36 PM / a year ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis tripled Friday for the first time since July 11, 2014. He’s batting .225 on the season but has excelled at Miller Park, where he has a .329 average (23-for-79) with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBIs in 28 games this season.

RHP Tyler Thornburg saw his streak of 26 consecutive batters retired come to an end Friday when Yoenis Cespedes hit a two-out double in the eighth inning. Thornburg left Cespedes stranded, extending his string of scoreless outings to 13, while allowing just two hits and two walks with 14 strikeouts during that stretch.

OF Keon Broxton returned to Milwaukee late Friday after he was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to replace the injured Domingo Santana. Broxton has had two previous stints with the Brewers this season but struggled at the plate, going .105 with a double and three stolen bases in 16 games.

RF Domingo Santana was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with soreness in his right elbow. It’s the second disabled list stint of the season for Santana, who was out from May 19-June 3 because of a sore right shoulder. Santana was batting .234 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 40 games this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.