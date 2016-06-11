CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis tripled Friday for the first time since July 11, 2014. He’s batting .225 on the season but has excelled at Miller Park, where he has a .329 average (23-for-79) with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBIs in 28 games this season.

RHP Tyler Thornburg saw his streak of 26 consecutive batters retired come to an end Friday when Yoenis Cespedes hit a two-out double in the eighth inning. Thornburg left Cespedes stranded, extending his string of scoreless outings to 13, while allowing just two hits and two walks with 14 strikeouts during that stretch.

OF Keon Broxton returned to Milwaukee late Friday after he was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to replace the injured Domingo Santana. Broxton has had two previous stints with the Brewers this season but struggled at the plate, going .105 with a double and three stolen bases in 16 games.

RF Domingo Santana was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with soreness in his right elbow. It’s the second disabled list stint of the season for Santana, who was out from May 19-June 3 because of a sore right shoulder. Santana was batting .234 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 40 games this season.