RHP Wily Peralta will remain in the Brewers rotation for the time being, manager Craig Counsell said Saturday after Peralta won for the first time since May 26. Peralta only went five innings but held the Mets to three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four. Milwaukee is expected to activate RHP Matt Garza from the DL later this week, putting Peralta’s status in question.

2B Scooter Gennett continued his strong week, belting a solo home run in Milwaukee’s 7-4 victory over the Mets. Gennett is batting .342 over his last nine games with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs.

RHP Jim Henderson was unavailable Saturday because of a torn fingernail on his right hand. He’s appeared in 29 games this season for New York, posting a 1-2 record with a 3.52 ERA.

LF Ryan Braun hit two home runs Saturday, snapping a stretch of 11 games without a home run. Braun was hitless in his last 14 at-bats coming into the game and 2-for-25 over his last six games with seven strikeouts.

1B Chris Carter hit his team leading 17th home run of the season and drew a pair of walks Saturday. He’s reached base safely in each of his last 10 games and is two behind Colorado’s Nolan Arenado for the National League lead in home runs this season.