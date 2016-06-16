RHP Junior Guerra has come a long way since opening the season 0-2 with a 4.63 ERA at Triple-A Colorado Springs. Guerra (3-1, 3.31 ERA) goes for a fourth consecutive quality start when he opens a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night. He's never faced the Dodgers. The Brewers are 6-2 in games started by Guerra, who has allowed opponents to hit just .230 against him.

RHP Michael Blazek (right elbow impingement) came through an injury-rehab outing in good shape and is scheduled to make one more appearance for Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said if all goes well, Blazek could be reinstated from the disabled list as early as this weekend in Los Angeles.

RHP Jimmy Nelson didn't get any help from his defense Wednesday. He didn't help himself, either. Four Brewers errors combined with eight Giants hits and three Nelson walks to produce eight runs in the first four innings in Milwaukee's 10-1 loss. Nelson fell to 0-3 in his last three starts with a 9.69 ERA.

LF Ryan Braun did not play in Wednesday's 10-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. It was a scheduled day off for the veteran, and it came at a good time. Braun has never had much success against Giants starter RHP Johnny Cueto (10-for-47, 14 strikeouts). Only St. Louis RHP Adam Wainwright (20) has struck out Braun more often in his career.