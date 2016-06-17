INF Jonathan Villar hit the go-ahead home run in the ninth inning and the Brewers snapped a three-game losing streak with an 8-6 victory over the Dodgers on Thursday before 44,183 at Dodger Stadium. “I‘m happy for the home run and the team win today,” Villar said. Villar, who went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, a stolen base and his sixth home run, drilled a two-run blast over the center-field wall off reliever Pedro Baez (0-2) -- breaking a 6-6 tie -- to lift the Brewers (31-36), winners of 14 of their last 20 games at Dodger Stadium. “It was a fun game on our end,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “But it was an interesting game, good game. A lot of big pitches, lot of big plays. (Villar) really got that ball. It was a very well hit ball.”

INF Aaron Hill also used the long ball to help the Brewers end their three-game skid. Hill homered off Los Angeles reliever RHP Casey Fien in a three-run fifth. Hill’s homer snapped Fien’s streak of eight scoreless innings. It was the seventh of the season for Hill. Hill is batting .315 in his last 40 games.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress has not allowed a run or a walk on the road this season heading into the game. Jeffress’ run got a test against the Dodgers, who loaded the bases with a pair of hits and a hit batter, with two outs in the ninth. However, Jeffress struck out SS Corey Seager to end the threat and record his 19th save of the season.

INF Chris Carter smoked a line drive over the wall in right-center for a two-run homer in his club’s win over the Dodgers. It was the 18th home run of the season for Carter. Carter, who also had a double, went 2-for-4.