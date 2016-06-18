RHP Zach Davies pitched well but came away with a no-decision in Friday’s 3-2 defeat by the Dodgers. Davies, who had never faced Los Angeles, allowed a run and five hits with six strikeouts and a walk in seven innings “It was an outstanding performance by Zach,” Milwaukee mamager Craig Counsell said. “He continues to impress, he continues to keep hitters off-balance. They almost got less comfortable as the game went on. He was really good.” Davis is unbeaten in his last nine starts, going 5-0 with a 2.41 ERA during that span.

INF Scooter Gennett also went 3-for-4 with a double and a walk and drove in a run. Gennett has 15 multi-hit games this season.

RHP Tyler Thornburg had his scoreless streak of 13 2/3 innings snapped when he served up INF Justin Turner’s eight-inning solo home run. It was the first long ball Thornburg has allowed since May 12 against the San Diego Padres.

RHP Michael Blazek (right elbow impingement) could be activated from the 15-day disabled list before the club completes its weekend series against the Dodgers. Blazek, who went on the disabled list June 1, allowed two runs on two hits with a strikeout and a walk in a rehab game with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday.

LHP Chris Capuano experienced some discomfort in his elbow during a throwing session Thursday. Manager Craig Counsell said club officials and the team’s medical staff would decide a course of action over the next few days. Capuano has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 26 with elbow soreness.

OF Ryan Braun went 3-for-4, all singles, in the loss to the Dodgers. Braun has a seven-game hitting streak against the Dodgers. He has hit safely in 20 of the 24 career games against the Los Angeles, with a .347 batting average, six home runs and 18 RBIs.