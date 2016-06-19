OF Ramon Flores went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and stole a base on Saturday. He is hitting .323 with a double and six RBIs in his last 12 games.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis got the start in center in place of struggling Keon Broxton. Nieuwenhuis went 1-for-3 with a walk.

RHP Chase Anderson (4-7) was tagged for seven runs and six hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings on Saturday. "It's frustrating. Wasn't able to make pitches when I needed to make pitches, and when I made pitches they found a hole. It wasn't might night."

LHP Chris Capuano (elbow soreness) has been shut down until the medical staff determines a course of action going forward. He experienced elbow discomfort during a throwing session Thursday. Manager Craig Counsell said club officials and the team's medical staff would decide the next step for Capuano in the next few days. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 26.

OF Ryan Braun hit his 12th home run of the season in the seventh inning off RHP Casey Fien on Saturday. Braun has an eight-game hitting streak against the Dodgers. He is batting .340 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs in 25 career games at Dodger Stadium.