INF Yadiel Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Rivera took the roster spot of Hernan Perez, who was placed on the paternity list and is expected to rejoin the Brewers on Friday. Rivera has appeared in 17 games with the Brewers. He's batting .196 with one RBI. In 31 games for Colorado Springs, he hit .246 with 14 RBIs.

INF/OF Hernan Perez was placed on the paternity list and missed Tuesday's game against Oakland. He's expected to rejoin the Brewers on Friday when they open a homestand against Washington. Milwaukee recalled INF Yadiel Rivera from Triple-A Colorado Springs to replace Perez on the roster. Perez is batting .288 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 38 games.

RHP Chase Anderson will have his turn in the rotation skipped on Saturday against Washington, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said before the game Tuesday against Oakland. Counsell said that with the Brewers having three off days from June 20 to June 27, "It was a good time to give one of the starters a little bit of rest. So he'll get his break now and the rest of the guys will get a break at some point, using the All-Star break." Anderson is 4-7 with a 5.13 ERA in 73 2/3 innings. Anderson will be available out of the bullpen, but Counsell said he would try not to use him. "The purpose is to give him a break." Counsell said.

RHP Jimmy Nelson allowed one run and six hits in five innings and got a no-decision Tuesday night in a 5-3 loss to Oakland. He struck out two, walked one and threw 105 pitches. Nelson had gone 0-3 in his previous three starts with a 9.69 ERA and 23 hits allowed in 13 innings. He had his fourth no-decision in 15 starts.

LF Ryan Braun went 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored once on Tuesday in a 5-3 loss to Oakland. Braun extended his hitting streak to five games. He's batting .333 (10-for-30) on the Brewers' nine-game road trip, which ends Wednesday with a game against Oakland.

C Jonathan Lucroy was Milwaukee's designated hitter on Tuesday against Oakland for the second straight game. Counting the Brewers' off day Monday, Lucroy has gone three straight days without catching, and he might get a fourth on Wednesday afternoon against Oakland, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. According to Counsell, Lucroy "is fine" but could use a chance to rest his body. "Lucroy's caught the second most innings right now in the big leagues and he's setting a pretty good pace with the catching. So this was kind of an opportunity to get him consecutive days off, three days off in a row. I'm actually considering tomorrow even, just to get his legs freshened up. He's going to catch a lot of games the rest of the year." If Lucroy makes the American League All-Star team, he won't get to rest during that break. Lucroy went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored a run Tuesday in a 5-3 loss to the A's.