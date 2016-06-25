RHP Zach Davies only lasted five innings and didn’t take a decision, but tied his career high with nine strikeouts. In his last 10 starts, Davies is 5-0 with a 2.64 ERA.

CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis homered for the fourth time this season Friday night, hitting a two-run shot off Max Scherzer. Nieuwenhuis is batting .223 on the season but has thrived at Miller Park, where he is 25-for-77 with three home runs and 12 RBI.

LHP Chris Capuano suffered a setback in his return from the disabled list; an MRI revealed that his left flexor was strained, requiring Capuano to stop his throwing program and go back to resting the elbow. Capuano has been out since May 26.

OF Ryan Braun was not in Milwaukee’s starting lineup Friday. Manager Craig Counsell said he wanted to give Braun consecutive days off but that he would be available to pinch-hit if needed.