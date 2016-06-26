FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2016 / 9:51 PM / a year ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Corey Ray, Milwaukee's first-round draft choice earlier this month (No. 5 overall), signed his contract and took part in batting practice Saturday at Miller Park. Scouting director Ray Montgomery said Ray would be assigned to Class A Brevard County early next month.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress recorded his 21st save in 22 chances this season with a scoreless ninth inning against the Nationals on Saturday. He hasn't allowed a run in 27 of his 34 appearances this season.

LF Ryan Braun returned to Milwaukee's lineup Saturday. He was held out the night before as manager Craig Counsell tried to take advantage of three off-days in an eight-day span to rest some of his regulars.

1B Chris Carter hit his 19th home run of the season Saturday, a three-run, first-inning shot off Gio Gonzalez in a 6-5 victory over the Nationals. The home run moved him into third among NL hitters.

